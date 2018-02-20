Boardman police make arrest in Dollar General store robbery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they’ve identified the man who robbed a Dollar General store in Boardman.

Darin Jenkins, 45, was arrested in Austintown on a warrant for an aggravated robbery charge.

Police said an investigation linked Jenkins to the robbery of the Market Street store on February 11.

A manager there told police that a man came into the store with a backpack. She said he mentioned to a cashier that he had a gun in his backpack and demanded cash.

She said the cashier asked if the suspect was serious, to which the suspect responded, “Give me five Newport cigarette packs, now.”

The man ran after he was handed the cigarettes.

During questioning, Jenkins admitted to taking the cigarettes but denied telling the cashier that he had a gun, according to a police report.

Jenkins told police that a bullet fell to the ground, and he told the cashier that it was for a BB gun, the report stated.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. February 27.