Bond denied for man accused of killing Westerville police officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of shooting and killing two Westerville police officers was denied bond in court Tuesday.

On Sunday, Smith, 30, was released from the hospital where he received treatment for injuries investigators said he sustained during the Feb. 10 shootings.

He was immediately transferred to the Franklin County Jail.

Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

O’Brien said in court that Smith could be eligible for the death penalty.

