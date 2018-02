POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A car flipped over on its side in front of Poland’s Post Office.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at US-224 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Three cars were involved.

Firefighters had to rescue one of the victims by cutting open the car.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.