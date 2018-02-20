Carmella (Ricci) Powell Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Carmella (Ricci) Powell, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the age of 90.

She was born in Warren on July 28, 1927 the daughter of the late Gerardo and Nicoletta Ricci.

Carmella was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and moved to Champion in 1956.

Mrs. Powell retired from the Hills Department Store in Champion where she had been the manager of the young woman department for 25 years.

She was a member of St. William Church, enjoyed reading and cooking and was devoted to her family and grandchildren.

Carmella leaves behind her children, Sarah (William) Hodgkiss of Southington, Alyce (Gary) Baker, Sr. of Cortland and George (Mary Jo) Powell, Jr. of Cortland; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Aurand of Warrren and her sister-in-law, Maxine (Ned) Paca of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Powell, Sr. on October 8, 2000; brother, Camillo Ricci and four sisters, Alice and Lucy Ricci, Lillian Robinson and Sophie Aurand.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, February 23, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. William Church Building Fund.

