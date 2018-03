LISBON, Ohio – Charles Lane Kildow, 68, of Lisbon, (formerly of West Virginia) died at his home on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Enfield Lane and Dora Dean (Haddon) Kildow.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, graduated from Brook County School and retired from Weirton Steel.

He is survived by a niece and two nephews.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.