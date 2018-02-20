Claussell & Girard top Springfield in regular season finale

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard closes out their regular season schedule with a 55-47 win over Springfield to even their record at 11-11. Austin Claussell scored 7 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Ferdinand Martinez, David Blackmon, and Christian Graziano all scored 9 points apiece.

The Indians led at halftime, 24-21.

Evan Ohlin led all scorers with 20 points for Springfield. Drew Clark added 11 and Brandon Walters totaled 8.

Springfield (13-8) closes out their regular season slate with a road trip to Leavittsburg to take on the 4th ranked LaBrae Vikings in Division III.

The Indians will play host to Mooney in the Division II Boardman District Sectional Semifinal on February 27.

