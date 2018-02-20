Columbiana School District allows girls basketball coach to stay

Columbiana Schools said it will continue to closely monitor the situation to make sure athletes are being treated appropriately

By Published: Updated:
Columbiana Head Coach Ron Moschella.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana School District said Ron Moschella, who coaches the girls basketball team, will remain head coach for the rest of the year as long as he follows certain guidelines.

Moschella may not use inappropriate language or embarrassment when coaching student athletes. If he does, the district said he’ll be fired.

Two parents complained last week about the way Moschella treated their daughter. They said he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her in the back.

As part of its investigation into Moschella’s behavior, the district interviewed each member of the girls basketball team, along with the coaching staff.

Columbiana Schools said it will continue to closely monitor the situation to make sure athletes are being treated appropriately, and with dignity and respect.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s