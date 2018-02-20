Daniel “Danny” T. Horton Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Daniel T. “Danny” Horton, age 56, of Andover, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born March 18, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Thomas C. Horton, Jr. and Marlene S. (Collins) Horton.

A lifelong Andover resident, Danny was a 1979 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was employed as an assembly technician for over 20 years by Nutec Tooling in Meadville, Pennsylvania. For his work he traveled to China, South Korea, Mexico, New York and Tennessee over the years.

Danny was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed golfing, loved listening to classic rock music and had a passion for cooking. Danny was a friend and buddy to anyone who knew him and was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Tania M. (Barabas) Horton, whom he married August 30, 1985, of Andover; daughter, Leah D. Horton of Andover; parents, Tom and Marlene Horton of Billings, Montana; sister, Debbie (Jeff) Deimling of Hershey, Pennsylvania; brother, Don (Lana) Horton of Douglas, Wyoming; sister, Denise Harris of Billings, Montana; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Linda Barabas of Espyville, Pennsylvania; two brothers-in-law, Joe Barabas and Christopher Barabas and one sister-in-law, Karey Barabas, all of Espyville, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews and his beloved pets, Braylie, Jax and OB.

He is preceded in death by an uncle, Jerry F. Horton; a brother-in-law, Scott Harris; paternal grandparents, Thomas C. Horton, Sr. and Nellie J. Horton and maternal grandparents, Richard C. and Gladys H. Collins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 S. Main Street, Andover, Ohio, with Father Michael Mikstay, Capt. CHC, USN Ret., officiating.

Calling hours will be Monday, February 26 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.

