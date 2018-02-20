David Ladigo Obituary

February 20, 2018 Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – David Ladigo passed away Thursday, February 20, 2018.

David was born August 18, 1940.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

