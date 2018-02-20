Elgertha Beatrice Doxie Obituary

ROCKVILLE, Maryland (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – Family and friends will celebrate the life of Elgertha Beatrice Doxie who entered eternal peace on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the age of 101 at The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, Maryland. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Youngstown.

Mrs. Doxie was born November 11, 1916 in Tuskegee, Alabama, to Casby and Lucille Cowen Boyd.

After moving from Tuskegee, Alabama to Youngstown, Ohio in 1937, she became an active member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church and its auxiliaries.

She was also an active member of the Rising Sun Lodge Chapter #82 OES.

She was joined in matrimony with Melvin Doxie on September 23, 1939. They were the proud parents of four children who were all members of Jerusalem Baptist Church before leaving Youngstown to live elsewhere.

She leaves to celebrate her life and rejoice in her peace two loving sons, Melvin (wife, Sadye) of Washington, D.C. and Marvin, Sr. (wife, Beverly) of Clayton, North Carolina. She also leaves one granddaughter, Monica Yvette Doxie; one grandson, Marvin Leon Doxie, Jr.; two great-grandsons, Matthew Langston Doxie and Xavier Martel Doxie all of Maryland; two siblings; a half-sister, Anna Lane of Alabama; a half-brother, Charlie Collins of New Jersey and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin on May 3, 1993; her daughter, Barbara Ann in 2015; her son, Myron Lester in 2016; brothers, Clarence (Elizabeth) and Casby (Catherine) Boyd and seven half-siblings.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to services on Saturday, March 3.

Rising Sun Chapter #82 OES will conduct ceremonial burial services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Derrick Havana Anderson will preside over services at 12:00 Noon at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Campbell, Ohio, followed by interment at Tod Homestead Cemetery and repast at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.