Elizabeth E. (Dock) Randolph Obituary

WELLSVILLE, Ohio – Elizabeth E. Randolph, 98, of Wellsville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 with her family by her side.

Mrs. Randolph was born November 11, 1919 in Ohioville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the Charles and Cecelia VanKirk Dock.

Throughout her life Elizabeth worked at many nursing homes in the area, as well as owning and operating boarding homes in Wellsville and Rogers.

She attended the River Christian Church and the First Christian Church of Wellsville.

Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and cooking. In her free time, she loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia (Ronnie) Reidy, Donna (John) Ewing and Debbie(Robert) Boley; a granddaughter she raised, Elizabeth-Sue (Dan) Carr; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Betty Moore and Irene Senior.

In addition to her parents she was devastated by the loss of her husband, Charles Stanton Randolph whom she married May 27, 1938. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Shirley Hooper and Peggy Randolph; two grandsons, Kenneth Green and Charles Green; a great-grandson, Richard Baker; her best friend, Helen DeLong; four brothers and four sisters.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Dirk Hall of the Living Well and Pastor Mark Blakely of the First Christian Church of Wellsville officiating.

Burial will follow in New Waterford Cemetery.

