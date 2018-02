Alliance, OH (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Randy Smith’s layup at the buzzer clinched a 46-45 victory over Alliance Friday night.

Smith and junior A.J. Green both paced the Falcons with 11 points each. Austintown Fitch improves to 10-9 on the season.

The Aviators were led by Demarko Brooks, who had a game high 19 points. Tyler Johns added 13 for Alliance.