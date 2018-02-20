Game of the Week interview: Poland’s Ken Grisdale



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past LaBrae 86-68 Tuesday night in a battle of state-ranked teams.

The Bulldogs placed five players in double-figures, and were led by Braeden O’Shaughnessy who tallied 26 points. Daniel Kramer added 19 points in the win.

Mike Diaz chipped in with 16 points, while Billy Orr finished with 13. Brandon Barringer also reached double-figures with 12.

Following the win, Poland Head Coach Ken Grisdale joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts on the victory.

Poland improves to 20-1. The Bulldogs will host Edgewood Friday night in the regular season finale.