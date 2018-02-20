GPS leads teen onto secured NSA property in Maryland, shots fired

(CNN) – A wrong turn onto the National Security Agency headquarters in Maryland went terribly wrong.

An unlicensed teenage driver didn’t stop for federal agents. The teen said his GPS led him onto secured property last week.

Police at the National Security Agency ordered the driver to turn around after he went through a checkpoint unauthorized.

The teen panicked and took off, evading authorities for a minute. Police shot at the car, which had three people in it.

Officials say they now know the whole thing was a mistake but at the time, they had no way of knowing it wasn’t an attack.

Federal authorities say this could have been avoided if the driver would have stopped and turned around when he was told to.