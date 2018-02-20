Iva Lou (Wolfe) Donelson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Fox Funeral Home for Iva Lou Donelson, 85, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Iva Lou was born in Youngstown on November 20, 1932, daughter of Lester and Anna Lea Howk Wolfe. She was a lifelong area resident.

She was a waitress and factory worker at Mahoning Aluminum and Air Seal Manufacturing.

Iva Lou leaves to cherish her memory several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, LeRoy Donelson who passed away in 2005 and her nine siblings, Jim Wolfe, Phyllis Vinsack, Lester Wolfe, Jr., Norene DiMaiolo Carney, Ruth Gillespie, Howard Wolf, Mark Wolfe, Orrin Wolfe and Joyce Arlene Wolfe.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 6:45 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday, February 22 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.