Joy J. McClellan Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Joy J. McClellan, 58, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Joy was born January 28, 1960, in Warren, the daughter of Floyd and Camille (Davis) McClellan.

She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and loved flowers.

Joy leaves behind brothers, Shawn of Winchester, Tennessee, Mark of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Floyd of Vienna. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

