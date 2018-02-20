Judith M. “Judy” (Kahl) Dohar Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Chorbishop Michael Kail and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa will officiate for Judith M. “Judy” Dohar, 81, of Poland, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 20, 2018 with her loving family by her side after a courageous five-month battle with cancer.

She will always be loved and remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Judy was born January 22, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob and Agnes (Mitch) Kahl and has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Judy was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School where she played the clarinet in the band.

Judy began her working career at McKelvey’s in downtown Youngstown. She continued to work until the birth of her first child and later rejoined the labor force after the birth of her last child. Judy was employed at several local businesses but primarily worked for Bike Nashbar for over 15 years. She advanced throughout her tenure to be a customer service representative, specializing in working with some of the most demanding customers. She retired from full time employment in 2000 to enjoy life with her husband and family. To share her creative know-how, Judy desired part-time employment at Pat Catan’s where she taught and made decorative bows for all occasions.

Judy was a proud homemaker and true matriarch of her family. They were the center of her life and she supported them in all their endeavors. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The entire family will miss her exceptional cooking and baking skills, especially her kolachi, pumpkin pie and potato salad.

Judy was a loyal member of St. Maron Church, volunteering for many of its yearly functions. She was also a member of the 500 Club along with enjoying monthly breakfasts with her high school classmates.

Judy had many passions throughout her life. She took great pleasure in traveling with her husband, Pete, crafting, collecting keepsakes and bird watching on her back porch while sipping her morning coffee.

She leaves behind more than 53 years of precious memories for her beloved husband, Peter M. “Pete” Dohar, Jr. and family to hold dear. Judy and Pete were married on September 12, 1964 at St. Maron Church. Their children include Peter M. Dohar III of Boardman, Jeanne M. Dohar of Girard, Ronald Dohar of Youngstown and Andrea (Ian) Dohar-Corbett of Brooklyn, New York. Their grandchildren are Sherry (Kevin) Rosan, Makayla Dohar, Jacob Dohar, Joseph Marshall, Andrew Marshall, Jordan Smith, Malcolm Corbett and Desmond Corbett, along with a great-granddaughter, Jaydin Marshall. Judy also leaves behind two sisters, Jeanne Woodland of Youngstown and Betsy (Joe) Campana of Brookfield, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her beloved cats.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lois and two brothers, Jack and Jim.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, (new location) where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 4:45 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Monday morning, February 26, 2018 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown prior to services.

Entombment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Judy’s Family.

On behalf of Judy’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Valley and the entire staff of the Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Judy’s family respectfully requests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to St. Maron Church, c/o the Education Foundation, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown Ohio 44511.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



