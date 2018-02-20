Man accused as teen and being tried as adult set for trial in Youngstown

Brayquan Walker, 19, appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday

Brayquan Walker is charged with aggravated murder.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial date has been set for April in the case of a Youngstown teenager charged with murder.

Prosecutors say he was just 16 years old when he killed Jarell Brown.

Brown’s body was discovered Sunday, July 28, 2015, near the corner of Market Street and Indianola Avenue in the city’s uptown area.

An appeals court ruled in December he could be tried as an adult for the crime.

James Johnson, who was 15 at the time of the murder, has also been charged in the case.

