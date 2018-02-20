Man charged in child’s fatal shooting held on $2M bond

The Akron man has been charged with murder and a weapons count

By Published:
Darnell L. Bitting, Akron, Ohio. Accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old.
Darnell L. Bitting, Akron, Ohio. Accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl as she sat in the back seat of a car is jailed in northeast Ohio jail with bond set at $2 million.

Bond for 31-one-year-old Darnell Bitting was set Tuesday in Akron Municipal Court. Akron police say Bitting was arrested Saturday for the Friday shooting of Janaya Swain. The Akron man has been charged with murder and a weapons count.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bitting.

Police say the shooting happened after Janaya’s mother drove to a home to retrieve belongings from Bitting and broke some windows. Police say Bitting stepped outside with a rifle and fired once at the car, striking one of several children waiting in the vehicle.

Janaya was pronounced dead at a hospital.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s