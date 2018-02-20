Man charged in child’s fatal shooting held on $2M bond

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl as she sat in the back seat of a car is jailed in northeast Ohio jail with bond set at $2 million.

Bond for 31-one-year-old Darnell Bitting was set Tuesday in Akron Municipal Court. Akron police say Bitting was arrested Saturday for the Friday shooting of Janaya Swain. The Akron man has been charged with murder and a weapons count.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bitting.

Police say the shooting happened after Janaya’s mother drove to a home to retrieve belongings from Bitting and broke some windows. Police say Bitting stepped outside with a rifle and fired once at the car, striking one of several children waiting in the vehicle.

Janaya was pronounced dead at a hospital.

