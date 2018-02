Related Coverage U.S. Marshals arrest Youngstown man on sex charges

YOUNGSTOWN,Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $30,000 for a man accused of sexually assaulting a relative.

Dwayne Eley, 54, was indicted this month on three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say Eley’s victim has diminished mental capacity.

Eley was also recently convicted in another court on weapons charges and faces sentencing there.

A trial date in the sexual assault case is set for late April.