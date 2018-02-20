Man robbed, hit with car after meeting couple for Letgo deal in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple from Youngstown was arrested last night after police say they robbed a man and then hit him with their car.

According to police, Ashley Mock, 28, and Frankie Russo, 26, made a deal with the victim on the Letgo app to sell him gift cards.

The couple met the man at the Sheetz gas station on Mahoning Avenue last night.

When the victim gave the couple the cash, they ran to their car, got inside and hit the victim as they were speeding away.

Police caught up with the suspects on I-680 in Youngstown where they were arrested.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The victim was treated at St. E’s ambulatory care in Austintown.

Police tell us they are familiar with Mock and Russo and are looking to see if they are connected to other burglaries in Canfield and Boardman.

Youngstown police say the same couple was arrested and charged last month with theft. Police said on January 26, Mock and Russo each loaded a shopping cart full of Pepsi and left a store without paying. The store’s manager estimated that 25 cases of Pepsi were taken, valued at $135. Police said Russo had been arrested on December 23 for a previous theft at Giant Eagle.