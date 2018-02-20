Man robbed, hit with car after meeting couple for Letgo deal in Austintown

According to police, Ashley Mock, 28, and Frankie Russo, 26, made a deal with the victim on the Letgo app to sell him gift cards

By Published: Updated:
Frankie Russo and Ashley Mock

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple from Youngstown was arrested last night after police say they robbed a man and then hit him with their car.

According to police, Ashley Mock, 28, and Frankie Russo, 26, made a deal with the victim on the Letgo app to sell him gift cards.

The couple met the man at the Sheetz gas station on Mahoning Avenue last night.

When the victim gave the couple the cash, they ran to their car, got inside and hit the victim as they were speeding away.

Police caught up with the suspects on I-680 in Youngstown where they were arrested.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The victim was treated at St. E’s ambulatory care in Austintown.

Police tell us they are familiar with Mock and Russo and are looking to see if they are connected to other burglaries in Canfield and Boardman.

Youngstown police say the same couple was arrested and charged last month with theft. Police said on January 26, Mock and Russo each loaded a shopping cart full of Pepsi and left a store without paying. The store’s manager estimated that 25 cases of Pepsi were taken, valued at $135. Police said Russo had been arrested on December 23 for a previous theft at Giant Eagle.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s