Margaret “Marg” Ann Coon Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Margaret Ann “Marg” Coon (née Morgan), age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Home in Howland.

Margaret was born on March 28, 1927, in Warren, Ohio to Matilda Ann and Frank Morgan.

She was a longtime resident of Champion and graduated from Champion High School in 1945.

She married Harold Lloyd Coon December 20, 1947.

Marg and Harold worked together in the printing business and founded HalMar Printing in 1974.

Marg loved crafting and learning how to make almost anything. She was a gifted seamstress and knitted and crocheted everything from baby sweaters to caps for cancer patients. She was a longtime member and officer of a local chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Marg loved music.

She was a lifelong member of Champion Christian Church and throughout the years, played piano and organ for services.

Marg is survived by her two nieces, Kathy Fry and Karen Fry.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gayle Fronk and her husband, Harold.

Family and friends are invited to reminisce at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018, followed by a memorial service given by Rev. Ken Hopkins at 11:00 a.m. at Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to light a candle or offer condolences.

