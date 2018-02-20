Margy L. Porter Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Margy L. Porter, age 89, of Austintown, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Born January 20, 1929 in Salem, Ohio; she was the daughter of George and Edith (Morley) Mackey.

Margy graduated from South High School in 1947, earned her cosmetology license in 1947 then worked for John Rodis Hair Salon in Youngstown; she also worked for Southside Hospital and Gateways to Better Living.

As a loving mother, Margy was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals from scratch for her family. She was a woman of faith and believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ and how His love and peace that would await her after her passing.

She was a member of the Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church.

She was married to Paul R. Rohrbaugh, Sr., who passed away in 1980; she married Harold M. Porter, who passed away in 1994.

Margy leaves loving memories to be cherishes by her family which includes her children, Paul (Elizabeth) Rohrbaugh, Jr., George (Mary) Rohrbaugh; Colleen (John) Landis, Marsha (Don) Corbett, Mark Rohrbaugh and Harold (Michelle) Porter; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and three great-great-great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Jim (Bev) Porter and Cheryl (Chris) Porter; three stepgrandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren and five step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, James Collins; as well as one stepgrandson and two stepgranddaughters.

The family would like to express their greatest gratitude to everyone who provided care for her, especially her daughter-in-law, Mary Rohrbaugh who assisted in her care for the last several years.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Saturday, February 24, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service which will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Carr officiating.

Burial will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery.

