Mary Mackovic Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows-Holy Name Church, with Fr. John Jerek officiating, for Mary Mackovic, 102, formerly of Wesley Avenue on the city’s west side, who passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Mary was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 10, 1915, daughter of Paul Pavlik and Anna Yurko.

She attended Chaney High School and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-Holy Name Church, where she was the oldest remaining member.

She worked as a seamstress for Weatherbee Coats, retiring November 1, 1980.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, whom she married September 1, 1937; three brothers, John, Paul and Michael Pavlik and one sister, Pauline (Joseph) Shiller.

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Our Lady of Sorrows-Holy Name Church, one hour preceding the funeral service, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

