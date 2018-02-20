Michael C. Clemente Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Monday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Michael C. Clemente, 90, of Struthers, Ohio who passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Mike was born on March 24, 1927 to Carmine and Maddalena (Scott) Clemente in Struthers, the youngest of six children.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1944 where he was a member of the debate team for four years, a cheerleader, band member and drum major his senior year.

He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 where he served from 1944–1946.

After the service, Mike attended Miami University of Ohio where he received a B.A. in Political Science in 1950. He was a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brother and shared a locker with classmate, Bo Schembechler, a friendship that lasted over the years. GO BLUE! Mike then attended law school at the University of Michigan and received his Juris Doctorate in 1953.

Ann Arbor, Michigan was where he met the love of his life Ellen A. Curtis, whom he married September 6, 1952.

Mike passed the bar exam in 1953, established a family law practice in Struthers and practiced law for almost 60 years, retiring in 2011 for health reasons.

He spoke at numerous Memorial Day Events and was an accomplished orator. He was a lifetime member of the Mahoning County and Ohio State Bar Associations and was honored for his service to the community by the local bar association. Michael was an outstanding jurist, a solid friend and never hesitated to lend a hand to a fellow lawyer.

Mike was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Church, now Christ Our Savior, in Struthers.

He was a founding member of the St. Nicholas chapter of St. Vincent DePaul Society, serving as Treasurer for over 50 years, member of the Knights of Columbus and served on Parish Council. He taught high school religious education and is still fondly remembered by some of his students.

Mike was a charter member of Struthers Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He and Ellen enjoyed participating in the annual pancake breakfast as well as hosting several exchange students. He was also a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 1122.

Mike was elected to the Struthers Board of Education and served as President of the board for two terms. He was a proud citizen of Struthers and believed in giving back to the community. He knew that Struthers was home to some of the finest hardworking people of this great country and they deserved to have the best city, community and school system.

Mike and Ellen spent every summer in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania, close to Ellen’s childhood home, since 1975. They spent many long winter weekends with friends on the mountain. Eagles Mere held a special place in Mike’s heart and he treasured every moment, he was at home on the mountain

Mike leaves his wife of 65 years, Ellen and six children, Nancy Clemente of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Michael (Thelma) Clemente, Carol (Charles) Wagner, Barb (Thomas) Micco and Jean Locke, all of Struthers and Mary Beth (William) Chambers of Lombard, Illinois. He leaves his sister, Donna Gentile of North Palm Beach, Florida; his sister-in-law, Audrey Curtis of Newport News, Virginia; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Mary and Ann; his parents; brothers, Sam and Joe; sisters, Mary and Rose; his nephew and former business partner, Sam Clemente and his cousin and close friend, Anthony Clemente.

The family wishes to thank all of Mike’s healthcare professionals with a special thank you to Dr. Vassilaros, Dr. Doe and the wonderful staff at Boardman Fresenius. Thank you for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Mike over the last eight years. Also thank you to the staff at Caprice Health Care Center and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care the last several months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Michaels’s memory, to Christ Our Savior chapter of St. Vincent DePaul, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471, Eagles Mere Conservancy, P.O. Box 64, Eagles Mere, PA 17731 (eaglesmereconservancy.org) or a favorite charity of your choice.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 25 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers and on Monday morning, February 26 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., before the prayer service at the funeral home.

A Cursillo prayer service will be held on Sunday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. after calling hours.

