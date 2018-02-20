Nellie (Smeraglia) Davidson Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Nellie (Smeraglia) Davidson of Sharon passed away peacefully at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 100.

Mrs. Davidson was born December 3, 1917, in Farrell, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Spallino) Smeraglia.

At a young age, Nellie moved to Pell City, Alabama and later graduated from Pell City High School.

Shortly after graduation, she moved back to the Shenango Valley and worked as a house keeper for the owner of McDowell Bank. A homemaker for many years, Nellie also worked as a waitress and hostess at the former Howard Johnson Restaurant in both Hermitage and Mercer.

Nellie was a longtime member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She enjoyed trips to the casino to gamble and playing cards with friends. Nellie loved animals and tending to her flower and vegetable garden. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nellie’s greatest joy was cooking large meals for her entire family, particularly during the holidays.

Her husband, Kenneth B. Davidson, whom she married April 19, 1941, passed away March 30, 2008.

Surviving are three sons, Kenneth J. Davidson and his wife, Connee, Mercer, Eugene F. Davidson and his wife, Betty Jo, Sharon and Dana A. Davidson and his wife, Linda, Hermitage; two sisters, Janie Uretta and Lillian Summers, both Sharon; a brother, Lewis Smeraglia, Sharon; five grandchildren, Eugene F. Davidson, Jr., Theashawn Jordon, Stephen G. Davidson, Dana A. Davidson, Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Law and eight great-grandchildren, Keirstin, Caitlyn, Madison, Jessica, Willow, Ariana, Hunter; Cayde, Ellis and Ethan.

In addition to her husband, Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Raymond A. Davidson; two sisters, Bonnie Smeraglia and Josephine Hennen and a brother, Frank Smeraglia.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 24 in the funeral home after calling hours, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.