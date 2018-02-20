Niles hires new treasurer to get financial reporting done on time

At last week's fiscal commission meeting, Niles officials were told to hire a treasurer quickly

By Published: Updated:
niles city hall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles named a new treasurer on Tuesday. Steven Telego’s job is to make sure the month-end financial reports are ready for the commission overseeing the city’s fiscal emergency.

Telego was hired to replace Janet Rizor Jones, who resigned last week.

At last week’s fiscal commission meeting, Niles officials were told to hire a treasurer quickly to make sure the city’s financial reporting is done on time.

Telego will be part-time, making $7,500 a year.

He spent 24 years with Cortland Bank.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s