Sheely’s Furniture & Appliance sees benefit of tax reform, offers cash bonuses

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 140 employees for a local furniture store will feel their wallets get a lot bigger.

Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance President and CEO, Dale Sheely Jr. announced the bonuses Tuesday morning.

The cause — tax reform, a growing retail footprint, and creating a better working environment for employees.

The bonuses will be given throughout the first quarter of 2018. Full-time employees will receive $1,000 in cash and part-time employees will get $500.

The store also announced a 4,500 square foot expansion to make Sheely’s Bargain Bonus center. The new space will offer exclusive purchases.

The store is located in North Lima.