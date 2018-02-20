Our record warm air is leaving – Heavy rain returns

Tracking a variety of weather through the end of the week. Wintry weather returns soon.

Record warm temperatures will come to an end into Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. The front will move through in the morning with rain showers and the chance for thunderstorms. Brief gusty wind is possible. Turning cooler through the day with temperatures falling into the 40s through the afternoon.

Colder Wednesday night with a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation. Rain showers will develop and mix with sleet/freezing rain or pockets of snow. Any wintry accumulation is expected to remain light into Thursday morning. Lows will fall near 32°.

Rain showers will come in waves through the end of the week and into the weekend. There could be heavy rain at times with more than 2 inches of additional rainfall possible.

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

EAGLE CREEK:
Phalanx Station

