Player of the Game: Poland’s Mike Diaz

Diaz finished with 16 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals in an 86-68 victory over LaBrae

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Senior Mike Diaz was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs’ 86-68 win over previously undefeated LaBrae Tuesday night.

The contest was broadcast LIVE as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 20th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Diaz was one of five players in double-figures, finishing with 16 points, with 5 assists, and 3 steals in the victory. Poland improves to 20-1 overall on the season.

