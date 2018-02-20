Player of the Game: Poland’s Mike Diaz



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Senior Mike Diaz was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs’ 86-68 win over previously undefeated LaBrae Tuesday night.

The contest was broadcast LIVE as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 20th.

Diaz was one of five players in double-figures, finishing with 16 points, with 5 assists, and 3 steals in the victory. Poland improves to 20-1 overall on the season.