Poland rolls past LaBrae in battle of state-ranked teams

Braeden O'Shaughnessy tallied 26 points in an 86-68 win over LaBrae Tuesday night

By Published: Updated:
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past LaBrae 86-68 Tuesday night in a battle of state-ranked teams.

The Bulldogs placed five players in double-figures, and were led by Braeden O’Shaughnessy who tallied 26 points. Daniel Kramer added 19 points in the win.

Mike Diaz chipped in with 16 points, while Billy Orr finished with 13. Brandon Barringer also reached double-figures with 12.

LaBrae was led by Logan Kiser who finished with 19 points. Aaron Iler tallied 18 points, while Tyler Stephens piled up 13 in the setback.

LaBrae drops to 20-1 on the season. The Vikings conclude the regular season Friday night against Springfield.

Poland improves to 20-1. The Bulldogs will host Edgewood Friday night in the regular season finale.

