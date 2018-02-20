Raymond C. McLean Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Raymond C. McLean, 94, of Bristolville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Windsor House of Champion.

He was born March 28, 1923 in Bristolville, the son of Everett and Helen (Chapman) McLean and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Bristol High School, Ray served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

A long-time member of First United Church of Christ in Warren, he was the church’s custodian for many years.

He worked as a carpenter and pattern maker for Republic Steel and enjoyed golf and building most anything.

Fond memories of Ray live on with his children, Donald (Norma) McLean of Sanger, Texas, Nancy McLean of Warren, Susan (Raymond) Perkins of Champion, Barbara (Chester) Conklin of Akron and Amy Saylor (Bill Parillo) of Austintown; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his dear friend, Betty Jamison of Howland.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Verna Mae (Franklin) McLean, whom he married June 16, 1946 and who died January 29, 1994; a granddaughter, Denise McLean and a brother, Robert McLean.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Gerald Gammon officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Bristolville.

Material contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 280 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.