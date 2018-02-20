School gun violence: How to do we protect and educate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News morning anchor Chelsea Spears kicks off her in-depth look into gun violence in schools and what can be done to make students safer.

Chelsea examines the data, talks to school leaders, victims, and firearm professionals about what they’re doing to stop the violence and what victims of school shootings think still needs to be addressed.

On WKBN 27 First News This Morning, Chelsea spoke with superintendents from two local districts who made different decisions on arming teachers. Watch that interview in the video player above.

Tonight on First New beginning at 5 p.m. and carrying through on First News at 6 and 11, Chelsea digs deeper in the concerns, fears, and action needed to combat what is a growing, national problem.