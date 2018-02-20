Sidney George Mclean Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sidney George Mclean, 82, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center in Culpeper, Virginia.

He was born November 18, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Sidney Packer Mclean and the late Emma Irene Mason.

On September 14, 1957, he married Sandra Shreves and they spent 57 years together until her passing in 2015.

Sidney worked as a police officer at Warren Police Department for 27 years, where he was a traffic accident investigator. He taught firearms training and defensive driving at a local police academy, as well as, a concealed carry class for the public.

Sidney was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his son, James S. Mclean of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Tamaria Faye Mclean of Warren, Ohio; as well as, his Goddaughter, Christina Hale, who cared for him the last few years and many other nieces and nephews.

Sidney was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Mclean; his parents and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate. Friends and family may gather from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Lordstown Cemetery, Lordstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



