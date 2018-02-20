Stark County school placed on lockdown after student shoots self

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A school district in Stark County is on lockdown after a seventh-grade student was shot on campus.

The Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, according to the school district’s website.

The middle and high schools were placed on lockdown. Students are being released for the day.

Extracurricular activities are also canceled.

The district said Safety Services is on the scene.

The student’s condition was not released.

WKBN will monitor this story for updates. Check back here for more details as this story develops.