Struthers boys hand #2 McDonald their 2nd loss

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team defeated 2nd-ranked McDonald, 61-52 Tuesday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats’ defense was the story of the night, as they forced the Blue Devils into tough shots all game long. McDonald finished ranked 2nd in the final Division IV AP State Poll Tuesday.

Struthers sophomore Carson Ryan scored 15 points, while Kevin Traylor had 11 and Isaiah Torrence finished with 10 points.

McDonald was led by Braedon Poole with a game-high 22 points. Sophomore Zach Rasile scored 18 points in the setback.

McDonald drops to 19-2 on the season, while Struthers improves to 12-10 overall.