Tamarkin’s big night leads Howland past rival Kennedy

Howland senior Connor Tamarkin had a game high 33 points in the Tigers' 73-68 victory over rival Warren JFK

By Published: Updated:
Howland senior Connor Tamarkin


Howland, OH (WKBN) – Howland senior Connor Tamarkin had a game high 33 points in the Tigers’ 73-68 victory over rival Warren JFK Friday night.

Nathan Barrett added 12 for the Tigers, and senior Frank Rappach connected on two second quarter threes, and finished with 10 points, including two clutch free throws late in the 4th quarter to help seal the victory.

The Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the 1st quarter, but Kennedy quickly overcame the deficit and had it back to a one possession game in the 2nd quarter.

The Eagles tied the game at 61 with 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but never took the lead. Howland improves to 16-5 on the season.

Kennedy had three players in double figures, including a team high 28 points from Byron Taylor. Tyrel James added 19 points, while B.J. Williams chipped in 14.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s