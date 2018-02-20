Tamarkin’s big night leads Howland past rival Kennedy



Howland, OH (WKBN) – Howland senior Connor Tamarkin had a game high 33 points in the Tigers’ 73-68 victory over rival Warren JFK Friday night.

Nathan Barrett added 12 for the Tigers, and senior Frank Rappach connected on two second quarter threes, and finished with 10 points, including two clutch free throws late in the 4th quarter to help seal the victory.

The Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the 1st quarter, but Kennedy quickly overcame the deficit and had it back to a one possession game in the 2nd quarter.

The Eagles tied the game at 61 with 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but never took the lead. Howland improves to 16-5 on the season.

Kennedy had three players in double figures, including a team high 28 points from Byron Taylor. Tyrel James added 19 points, while B.J. Williams chipped in 14.