Theresa Marie Santell Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Theresa Marie Santell of Sharon passed away at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in her home. She was 91.

Mrs. Santell was born September 8, 1926, in Newark, New York, a daughter of Tally and Mary Gage and was raised and educated in Akron, Ohio.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

A meticulous homemaker, Theresa enjoyed cleaning her home and cooking. She also enjoyed time with her family, getting her hair done and playing cards.

Her husband of 60 years, Saverio S. Santell, whom she married on September 26, 1944, passed away on December 27, 2004.

Theresa is survived by three daughters, Sandra Carmen (Gary), Champion, Ohio, Judith Wiley (Richard), Sharon and Gina Rodgers (Paul), Boca Raton, Florida; a son, Saverio “Butch” Santell (Devenie), Sharpsville; two sisters, Jenny Delorenzo and Alice Warren; a brother, Louis Gage (Karen), all of Akron; 13 grandchildren, Tammy, Chuckie, Nikki, Maria, Seth, Kelly, Jenni, Rosa, Paul, Brandon, Saulie, Frankie and Lucky and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Tony, Maryann, Joey, Lena, Rosey and Sal.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16146.

All services are private.

Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.