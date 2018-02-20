Thomas A. “Tom” Lesko Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Thomas A. “Tom” Lesko, 79, passed awy Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born November 1, 1938, in Monesson, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George and Barbara Lesko.

He was a graduate from Duquesne University with a bachelor’s degree.

He retired 2012 from the Maple Wood North Elementary School as a custodian after 20 years. Previously was a priest for the Byzantine Rite for seven years.

He enjoyed bowling, classical music, ballet; especially the Nutcracker and was avid Steelers and Penguins fan. Dyido (grandfather) was everything to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Lesko whom he married March 6, 1969; two children, Roxanne (Robert) Clark of New Castle, Pennsylvania and George (Amy) Lesko Meadville, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren, Doreen, Courtney, Kelly, Kristen and Ava Clark, McKenzie, Carley and Ayden Lesko and Andrew, Luke and Jonah Derlink.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends may call Friday, February 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Michael Byzantine Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Lesko family.