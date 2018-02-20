VIDEO: tracking today’s record high, freezing rain Thursday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast windy

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE AND TRACKING RAIN WEDNESDAY, FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY

A warm morning with the high in the low 70’s by the afternoon. The record high is 65° set in 2016. Look for clouds to break up with some sun into the afternoon with the warm temperatures.

The risk for showers returns mid morning Wednesday and through the end of the week into the weekend. Rainfall will add through the week with more than an inch possible. Temperatures will remain mild and above normal.

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s