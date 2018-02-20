VIDEO: tracking today’s record high, freezing rain Thursday

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE AND TRACKING RAIN WEDNESDAY, FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY

A warm morning with the high in the low 70’s by the afternoon. The record high is 65° set in 2016. Look for clouds to break up with some sun into the afternoon with the warm temperatures.

The risk for showers returns mid morning Wednesday and through the end of the week into the weekend. Rainfall will add through the week with more than an inch possible. Temperatures will remain mild and above normal.

