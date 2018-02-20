Westminster survives Grove City in PAC Quarterfinals

Two Canfield grads had 15 points each to pace the Titans

Canfield grad Jarret Vrabel is swarmed by teammates after he hit the game-winning shot for Westminster Tuesday night over Grove City.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (WKBN)-The fourth-seed Westminster College men’s basketball team won, 61-60, over fifth-seed Grove City College in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament Quarterfinal at home Tuesday night.

The Titans, who led by as much as 14 points in the first half, erased an eight-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Senior Jarret Vrabel (Canfield, OH / Canfield) made a last-second jumper for the eventual game-winner.

Westminster (19-7) started the game with a 10-2 run, capped off with a three-pointer by Vrabel, with 17:06 on the clock. The Titans took their first double-digit lead after junior Marco Delorenzo(Canfield, OH / Canfield) made a three with 11:48 left. Westminster had its largest lead of 14 points twice, with the latest coming with six minutes left when Delorenzo made another three to put the Titans in front 29-15. Grove City (16-10) got within eight points of Westminster’s lead (29-21) with 3:56 on the clock. The Titans regained their double-digit lead and led 33-23 at halftime.

In the second half, the Wolverines narrowed the Titans’ lead to six points, the lowest margin since five minutes into the game. Westminster expanded its lead to 42-29 with 15:14 to play. Grove City, however, orchestrated a 17-2 run, to take its first lead of the game, 46-44, with 9:17 remaining. The Wolverines took their largest lead of eight points (55-47) with 4:45 on the clock. The Titans answered with a 12-2 run and led 59-57 with 57 seconds left. Delorenzo capped off the run with a fast break layup, while being fouled after stealing a pass, and made the and-one. With 21 seconds left, Grove City’s Isaac Williams made a three, to give the Wolverines a 60-59 lead. On Westminster’s next possession, Vrabel grabbed his own offensive rebound and made a jumper with three seconds left. The Titans sealed the win after causing a Wolverine turnover.

Vrabel and Delorenzo each tied a game-high with 15 points. Vrabel also had seven boards. Scott registered his 10th double-double of the season and 29th of his career as he tallied 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Junior Austin Armwood (Columbus, OH / Westerville North) added nine points. Armwood also dished out a game-high seven assists, one shy from tying a career-high. Delorenzo added two blocks.

Grove City outshot Westminster 49.0% (25-51) to 44.2% (23-52) and held a slight 32-30 advantage in rebounds.

Before the game, Westminster honored Vrabel and Scott for earning their 1,000th career point this season.

Westminster will play at second-seed Bethany College on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

COURTESY: WESTMINSTER ATHLETICS

