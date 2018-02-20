Willard Hugh “Bill” Voisey Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Willard Hugh “Bill” Voisey of Hermitage passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 20, 2018, in his home. He was 88.

Mr. Voisey was born July 11, 1929, in New Castle, the only child of the late Willard and Frances (Robison) Voisey.

He was a 1947 graduate of New Castle High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Bill retired as a installation and repair supervisor in 1989 from Bell Atlantic Company, where he was employed for 43 years.

He assisted in the establishment of the Bellco Federal Credit Union in New Castle during the early 1950’s, was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a former member of the Federated Telephone Workers of PA (FTWP).

Bill was an active member of Central Christian Church, Hermitage, where he was an Elder Emeritus. He was a member of the Shenango Valley Jaycees and a member and past president of the Shenango Valley Toastmasters Club. A Free and Accepted Mason, Bill was a member of the Lodge of the Craft #433, New Castle.

His wife of 56 years, the former Rose Ann Zeigler, whom he married May 15, 1954, passed away December 7, 2010.

Surviving are three sons, Lon W. Voisey (Janet), of Hermitage; Lewis N. Voisey (Rozanne), also Hermitage and Lynn W. Voisey (Pamela), of Sharpsville; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Murray, Valerie Rice (Douglas), Lauren Arihood (Brent), Nick Mariotti III, Ani Meade (Mike), Lyle Voisey (Heather), Jenelle Atwell, Ross Voisey (Nicole) and Ryan Voisey (Brittany); 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Brynn, Nickolas IV, Ella, Ethan, Maddux, Lonna, Vivienne, Emma, Ayanna, Cole and Jameson and several loving nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 500 Commonwealth Drive, 1st Floor, Warrendale, PA 15086.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a calling hour at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, February 26, 2018, in Central Christian Church, Hermitage, with Pastor Lew Voisey, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered immediately following the service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



