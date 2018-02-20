Woman accused in murder of Newton Falls Air Force pilot asks for case dismissal

A woman accused of killing her husband almost 11 years ago was back in court Tuesday for another pre-trial hearing

By Published:
Claudia Hoerig's bond was set at $10 million on Friday at the request of prosecutors.

For the third time since U.S. Marshals brought her back to the United States last month, Claudia Hoerig, with her two attorneys by her side, stood before Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan.

Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder in the March 2007 shooting death of her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig.

Karl Hoerig was found inside the couple’s Newton Falls home and Claudia Hoerig had taken off to Brazil. She was brought back to face murder charges in Trumbull County on Jan. 17, 2017.

Hoerig’s attorneys filed a motion asking the court to dismiss her case for lack of a speedy trial, claiming that 22 months have passed since her arrest in April 2016 and given the lengthy delay, her rights were violated, according to the court filing.

“Filing this motion is a tolling event at this stage. We will be tolled at least until the date of the hearing,” Judge Logan said.

Tolling is a term used referring to time as it is calculated in reference to the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.

“The defense has to do something, and we understand that, but it seems like it is pretty baseless. We are not concerned about it,” said Paul Hoerig, Karl Hoerig’s brother. “I’m just so relieved to see her back in Trumbull County.”

Claudia Hoerig is due back in court on March 15 for a hearing on the motion to dismiss the case.

The trial is scheduled to begin in April.

