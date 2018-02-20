Youngstown crime activity: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests

Tuesday, Feb. 13

9:28 p.m. – 500 block of E. Boston Ave., three men forced their way into a house and robbed three people at gunpoint, according to a police report. Three of the witnesses said the men forced them to the ground at gunpoint. Two cell phones, a Sony PlayStation and two wallets were taken. None of the victims could provide police with a description of the suspects.

Thursday, Feb. 15

11:17 a.m. – Jean Street, Keyshawn Blalock, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery. According to a police report, Blalock was wanted in connection to the armed robbery of the Cashland business on Midlothian Boulevard. Police say Blalock walked into Cashland just before 11 a.m. Thursday, showing a firearm and demanding cash. He then took off running but police caught up with him a short time later. Blalock was reported missing by his family after they hadn’t seen or heard from him. They told police that they were worried because they said he was without the medication that he needs daily. In a news release sent to the media on Wednesday, police said Blalock is mentally-handicapped and developmentally-delayed.

Saturday, Feb. 17

12:51 a.m. – Lansdowne Boulevard, Alexander Henry, 47, charged with drug possession, and Samantha Wayne, 32, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a K-9 was called and a search of the car uncovered crack cocaine and a crack pipe inside the vehicle where Wayne had been sitting. A crack pipe was also found in Henry’s pocket, according to the police report. Wayne was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after jail personnel said they believed she had ingested narcotics. Wayne subsequently escaped from the hospital but was captured shortly after. Henry was also issued a traffic citation.

4:27 a.m. – E. Woodland Avenue, Raul Magallon, 42, was arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension. Officers stopped Magallon because they were looking for 32-year-old Samanta Wayne in reference to an escape from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Wayne was on a police hold from an earlier arrest (see above incident). Magallon told police he did not know Wayne was on a police hold when she called and asked him to pick her up, according to the report. Magallon was found to have seven open suspensions and a warrant out of Campbell for a traffic offense.

8:50 p.m. – W. Evergreen Avenue, Zachary Yavorsky, 35, and Ricky Thompson, 42, were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a burnt spoon was found in Yavorsky’s pants and a syringe was found in the crotch area. Two crack pipes were found under the seat where Yavorsky was sitting, and officers found fentanyl in Yavorsky’s wallet, according to the report.

Sunday, Feb. 18

12:14 a.m. – E. Philadelphia Avenue, Nichole McMurray, 22, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, McMurray was a passenger in the car and was found to have marijuana in her crotch area in a baggie that also contained three Alprazolam pills. McMurray was also found to have an active warrant out of Liberty for theft.

7:46 p.m. – 700 E. Philadelphia Ave., Katie Obstler, 43, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, officers found suspected methamphetamine in Obstler’s pocket.

Monday, Feb. 19

9:19 p.m. – 900 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house, damaging a door and window. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: