Boardman crime activity: Report claims woman threw log at man during fight

Wednesday, Feb. 14

6:22 p.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., reported robbery of Dollar General.

7:49 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Jacob Cushman, 20, of Salem, arrested and charged with underage possession of liquor, assault and disorderly conduct. Police said Cushman was intoxicated and drinking from a half-empty bottle of vodka at the Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater. Police said other patrons reported that he was yelling profanities and was involved in a struggle with another customer after swinging the vodka bottle at him. Police said he continued yelling during his arrest, threatening to beat up officers.

Friday, Feb. 16

1:00 a.m. – Market St. and Homestead Dr., Charles Ramsey, 42, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to control. Police said Ramsey crashed into a telephone pole, bringing wires down. He then tried to run from officers who arrived at the scene, according to a police report. Police said Ramsey had drug items in his pocket, as well as keys to the truck involved in the crash. He denied that he was driving, saying an unknown woman was driving and had gone to get help. Police said due to the cluttered condition of the vehicle, only one person could have been inside.

7:42 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., David Busse, 34, of Masury, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and inducing panic. A group staying at the Boardman Inn said Busse, who they didn’t know, began pounding on the door and screaming, “Let me in, motherf**ker! I have a gun and I will shoot up this place!” Police said when officers arrived, Busse ran, but he was ordered to the ground and arrested nearby. He denied making threats to shoot up the inn, saying he had been robbed. Police said Busse had no visible injuries, however, and still had his wallet containing money. They said Busse later admitted that he probably made the statements, saying he was upset about a couple staying in another hotel room.

Sunday, Feb. 18

2:01 a.m. – Market St. and Gertrude Ave., Shane Varner, 22, arrested and charged with OVI and speeding after a traffic stop. Police said Varner had a blood-alcohol content of .181, above the legal limit of .08.

Monday, Feb. 19

11:19 a.m. – 3800 block of Tippecanoe Rd. in Youngstown, Darin Jenkins, 45, arrested on a warrant for an aggravated robbery charge. Police said an investigation linked Jenkins to the robbery of the Dollar General store on Market Street on February 11. Police said he stole five packs of Newport cigarettes from the store after telling the cashier he had a gun.

8:51 p.m. – 6500 block of Market St., police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital for a 13-year-old girl who was trying to run away from her caseworker and hospital security. Police said the girl had run away from Safe House Residential in Youngstown. She was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, unruly juvenile and resisting arrest after police said she kicked and punched an officer. After yelling and swearing, police said the girl apologized, saying she did not want to go back to jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

9:18 a.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., Amber McBride, 24, arrested and charged with domestic violence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police were called to Martin’s Mobile Home Park for a report that a woman was chasing a man with a log and threw it at him. Police said the reported victim was covered in red marks and had a scratch on his face. McBride was flushed and had a cut on her knuckles, police said. She denied assaulting the man, saying she punched a wall. The man said the red marks were from using drugs, according to a police report. Police said there was broken glass in the trailer, as well as drug items.

8:49 p.m. – 4500 block of Grover Dr., Lamar Reed, 18, arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police said heroin, crack cocaine and other drug items were found during a search of Reed’s home.

