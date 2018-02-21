Boardman man facing heroin trafficking charges after drug raid

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man faces heroin trafficking charges after a raid of his Grover Drive home on Tuesday night.

Boardman police came to the house in the 4500 block of Grover Drive with a warrant just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they witnessed 18-year-old Lamar Reed hand drugs to a woman parked in the driveway.

Both Reed and the woman were handcuffed, and the $50 given to Reed was confiscated, according to a police report.

Police said at that time, a man ran out of the house and another man ran inside. According to police, there was also a 2-year-old boy inside of the house.

A report noted that officers found several drug items, heroin, crack cocaine, a shotgun and ammo.

Reed is charged with trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.