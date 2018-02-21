Boardman man facing heroin trafficking charges after drug raid

Lamar Reed is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Lamar Reed, charged with heroin trafficking in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man faces heroin trafficking charges after a raid of his Grover Drive home on Tuesday night.

Boardman police came to the house in the 4500 block of Grover Drive with a warrant just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they witnessed 18-year-old Lamar Reed hand drugs to a woman parked in the driveway.

Both Reed and the woman were handcuffed, and the $50 given to Reed was confiscated, according to a police report.

Police said at that time, a man ran out of the house and another man ran inside. According to police, there was also a 2-year-old boy inside of the house.

A report noted that officers found several drug items, heroin, crack cocaine, a shotgun and ammo.

Reed is charged with trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

