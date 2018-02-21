Carla J. Muir Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Carla J. Muir, age 69, lost her battle with Leukemia on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on May 19, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Virginia Jean (Woofter) and Allen George Muir.

Carla was a 1966 graduate of Maplewood High School as the class valedictorian. She graduated from the Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Carla worked for the former Packard Electric plant of Warren, Ohio retiring with 30 years of service.

She was a member of the Johnston Federated United Methodist Church and of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution of Youngstown.

Carla traveled the world and loved to spend her winters in Aruba and was an avid swimmer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Donna Jean Muir and her brother, Larry A. Muir, Ph.D.

Survivors include her sister, Nancy J. Letcher of Kinsman, Ohio; two nieces, Tonya (Craig) Tricker of Kinsman, Ohio and Heather (Jeff) Spanbauer of Cincinnati, Ohio; three nephews, Kenneth (Heather) Letcher of Johnston, Ohio, Bradford (Lynna) Muir of Flemmington, New Jersey and Ryan (Magdalena) Muir of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; several great-nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Beatrice Muir of Flemmington, New Jersey.

A funeral service will be held on 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2018 at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio with Rev. Howard Darr officiating.

Calling hours will be on Monday, February 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnston Church, 6262 Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417 or to the charity of your choice.

