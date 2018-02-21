Carolyn “Louise” Dyke Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Carolyn “Louise” Dyke, after 101 years on this Earth, Heaven gained a true angel on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. In the presence of her Heavenly father and family she passed peacefully.

Louise was born to the late Walter and Diana Whittenberger Persing on January 28, 1917 in New Middletown, Ohio.

A longtime member of the Fredericktown Church of Christ; she enjoyed being a homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors.

She was blessed with a large and loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Dykel; sister, Ella Mae Kemp; brother, Bill Persing; her son, Walter Dyke; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Dyke; granddaughter, Amanda Reed and great-granddaughter, Ashley Dyke.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Dyke of Cincinnati; niece, Diane Mercer of Salem; nephew, Walter Persing of Negley; two grandchildren, Rick (Kathy) Dyke of Negley and Jennifer (Jason) Mackall of New Waterford; three great-grandchildren, Kayla (Bernie) Cooper of Leetonia, Hunter Mackall of Negley and McKennah Mackall of New Waterford; three great-great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 26, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

A private interment will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 27.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.