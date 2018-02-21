Charles “Shorty” Mike McCoy Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – He was born on July 24, 1941 in Millrock, Ohio, a son of the late Edward L. McCoy and the late Olive Virgel Black McCoy Miller.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked his entire life as a mechanic and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Columbiana.

He is survived by his wife, Regina L. Golden McCoy, whom he married on June 4, 1968 and a sister, Alice Hardie of East Palestine.

Charles was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathleen Sheerer, Virginia Costello, Twilla Hall and Frances McCoy; three brothers, Edward, Howard and Gene McCoy nd by his stepfather, George Miller.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, East Palestine were military honors will be rendered.

