Cortland to vote on smoking ban in city parks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Cortland wants to make their parks healthier for kids who play there.

City council is writing an ordinance to make it a misdemeanor for anyone caught smoking in any of the city’s five parks, which include Pearl Park, Willow Park, Rotary Park, Point Park and Eastlake MetroPark.

Park officials are concerned about children being around second-hand smoke and suggested the new policy to city council.

Police would have the authority to ticket people breaking the rule.

A final vote on the measure will happen in April.

The city’s parks, especially Willow Park and Pearl Park, are host to dozens of league teams, involving players as young as 5 years old. East Lake Park features a new sled riding hill and Pearl Park is home to the Cortland Splash Pad, both attracting families and children of all ages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals. Hundreds are toxic and 70 can cause cancer.

Secondhand smoke causes numerous health problems in infants and children, including frequent asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections, and sudden infant death syndrome, according to the CDC.